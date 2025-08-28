Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,122 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 124,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

