Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Corning by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Corning by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 36,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $2,256,302.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,813.88. This trade represents a 35.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

