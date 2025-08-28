Kennametal Inc. $KMT Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Kennametal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $21.59 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.73%.The firm had revenue of $516.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

