Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vestis were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vestis by 65.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 1,928,687 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vestis by 196.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 700.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,805,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.13.

VSTS stock opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Vestis Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.Vestis’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

