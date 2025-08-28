Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGSB

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $53.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1937 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

