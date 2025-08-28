Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of ZimVie Inc. $ZIMV

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of ZimVie worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in ZimVie by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 892,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ZimVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,332,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ZimVie by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,244,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 690,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 62,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded ZimVie from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZimVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of ZimVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

ZimVie Price Performance

ZIMV opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $534.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. ZimVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $116.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

