Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

