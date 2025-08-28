Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 386.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,321.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $86,009.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 23,345 shares in the company, valued at $491,645.70. This represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $131,355.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This trade represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

