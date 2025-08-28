Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,242,000 after purchasing an additional 349,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,766,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 77,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,673,000 after buying an additional 2,530,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

