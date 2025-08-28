Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,517 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 436,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $12,804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 849.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 315,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 282,094 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 126,780 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $42.81 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

