Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 5,804 Shares of Haemonetics Corporation $HAE

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 992,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,664,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.13. Haemonetics Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

