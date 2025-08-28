Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 400.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 83.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.84.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

