Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in SailPoint, Inc. $SAIL

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,194,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint in the first quarter worth approximately $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint during the first quarter worth about $42,585,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,213,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,813,000.
SailPoint Stock Performance
Shares of SAIL stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. SailPoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SailPoint from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of SailPoint in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
About SailPoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
