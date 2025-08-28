Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2,691.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,277,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $619,743,000 after buying an additional 2,006,338 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.