Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 419.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,893 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,655 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor Stock Down 0.2%

TRIP stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson set a $16.25 target price on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

About TripAdvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.