Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

KPTI stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.92 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,319,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 748,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 543,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,401,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.