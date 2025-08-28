Jump Financial LLC Sells 98,933 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98,933 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $203.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.30 and a 200-day moving average of $212.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.