Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 23,876.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Flywire by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $54,878.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,990 shares in the company, valued at $220,779.60. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.40, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

