Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.98 Million in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

BNTX opened at $103.01 on Thursday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 12.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

