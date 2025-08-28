Jump Financial LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,305 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 54.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 127.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

NOG stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%.The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

