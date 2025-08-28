Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at about $970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 147.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,262,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $188,213,894.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.16. This trade represents a 100.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinetik Trading Up 1.5%

KNTK stock opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 3.03. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNTK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kinetik from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

