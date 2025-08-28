JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $110.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $109.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $9,805,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $843,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.