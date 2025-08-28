Joho Capital LLC Buys Shares of 168,000 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Joho Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 168,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.8% of Joho Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $239.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

