JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Sells $2,355,500.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $2,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,221,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,075,361.46. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 8th, Yoav Landman sold 30,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00.
- On Thursday, August 7th, Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $785,200.00.
- On Monday, July 7th, Yoav Landman sold 8,734 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $370,234.26.
- On Thursday, July 3rd, Yoav Landman sold 41,266 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $1,741,012.54.
- On Thursday, June 5th, Yoav Landman sold 50,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $2,163,000.00.
JFrog Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $48.99 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on JFrog from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $47.00 price target on shares of JFrog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
