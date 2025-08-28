Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Price Performance

IMCR opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Immunocore by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,441,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,036 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Immunocore by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,771,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,824 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,142,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunocore by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,322,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after purchasing an additional 807,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,322,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.