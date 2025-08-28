Jean Holloway Sells 10,000 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Jean Holloway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,637,363.73. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AORT opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.64. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.96 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artivion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Artivion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

