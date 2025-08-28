JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

JBS SA (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as high as $15.50. JBS shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 259,253 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JBS in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JBS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. JBS had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 billion.
JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
