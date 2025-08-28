James Keane Sells 3,000 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) Director James Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. The trade was a 24.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $349.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $360.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

