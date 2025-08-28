Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 6,839,494 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,266,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,839,494 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for 2.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $56,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,117,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 421,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 431.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,205,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 10,645.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329,052 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,052,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 632,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

