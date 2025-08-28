Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,644,000 after acquiring an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 230,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,997,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,709,000 after acquiring an additional 542,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.7%

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $95.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.