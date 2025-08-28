iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF $IBDU Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,275,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303,487 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $52,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000.

IBDU opened at $23.47 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

