iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

