iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Finland lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $649.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $650.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

