Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IONS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $428,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,627.12. The trade was a 10.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $209,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,403.92. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,568 shares of company stock worth $1,705,296 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

