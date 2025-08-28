Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.39. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 20,100 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44.

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

