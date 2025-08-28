Insider Selling: Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Insider Sells 14,067 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 4,070.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

