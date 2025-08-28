Insider Selling: Unity Software (NYSE:U) CFO Sells 29,876 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 29,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $1,174,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 638,504 shares in the company, valued at $25,105,977.28. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Unity Software Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE U opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 2.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on U shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

