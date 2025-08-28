Insider Selling: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Harris sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $61,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,915.70. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.61. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $689.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.11.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

