Insider Selling: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stryker Stock Down 0.2%

SYK opened at $393.37 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $329.16 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,173,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,366 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,075,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 104.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.10.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

