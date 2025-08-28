Insider Selling: Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Director Sells 2,778 Shares of Stock

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DHR opened at $204.96 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.46.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.