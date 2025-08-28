Insider Selling: Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $1,300,980.45 in Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $1,300,980.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,825,491.70. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $1,298,451.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,274,689.50.

On Thursday, August 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,251,387.90.

On Monday, August 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $1,253,304.15.

On Friday, August 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $1,310,944.95.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.81, for a total transaction of $1,424,233.65.

On Monday, August 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $1,421,320.95.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $1,413,655.95.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.88, for a total transaction of $1,516,750.20.

On Monday, July 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $1,548,713.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $171.88 on Thursday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12-month low of $154.07 and a 12-month high of $326.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average of $215.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -173.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $327,665,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.90.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

