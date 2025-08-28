Insider Buying: Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) President Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,765.36. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance

Shares of RMT opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Royce Otc Micro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.

Get Royce Otc Micro alerts:

Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro

About Royce Otc Micro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 2.3% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 89,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 15.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royce Otc Micro by 9.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.