Insider Buying: Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT) President Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) President Christopher Clark acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,336.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 59,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,765.36. This trade represents a 3.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Royce Otc Micro Stock Performance
Shares of RMT opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Royce Otc Micro has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96.
Royce Otc Micro Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Otc Micro
About Royce Otc Micro
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Otc Micro
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Otc Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Otc Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.