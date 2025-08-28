Insider Buying: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) CEO Purchases 4,152 Shares of Stock

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Blue acquired 4,152 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.17. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

