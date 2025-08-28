Insider Buying: Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Director Purchases $1,655,794.40 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin Moskovitz purchased 122,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,898,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,786,854.72. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Asana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.220 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.040-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASAN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

