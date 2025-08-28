Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,946,000 after acquiring an additional 585,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after buying an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,018,000 after buying an additional 307,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

