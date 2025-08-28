Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.6667.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INFA

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. Informatica has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -621.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 391,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. This represents a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $1,213,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,708,015.52. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,381 shares of company stock worth $4,798,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,750,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Informatica in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,723,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Informatica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,790,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,304 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,572,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Informatica by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,332,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,791,000 after buying an additional 1,976,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.