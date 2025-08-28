Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $55.46 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 52.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $55,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 451.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 513,202 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $57.78 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.