Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $266.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

