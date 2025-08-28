Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 21,552 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after purchasing an additional 622,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

GEV stock opened at $623.32 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.77 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $584.29 and its 200 day moving average is $446.42. The stock has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.