Ieq Capital LLC Buys 892 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $27,003,746 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.25 and its 200-day moving average is $266.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

